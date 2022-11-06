HC Wainwright Raises United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $300.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.75.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $264.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average is $217.98. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $270.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 9.68.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,760 shares of company stock valued at $8,715,116. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.