Head-To-Head Analysis: Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidia and Plus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $12.85 million 25.14 -$34.58 million ($0.82) -6.12 Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 47.49 -$13.40 million ($0.89) -0.48

Plus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liquidia. Liquidia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia -320.44% N/A N/A Plus Therapeutics N/A -161.27% -82.63%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Liquidia and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liquidia and Plus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 1 0 5 0 2.67 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Liquidia presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 172.24%. Plus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 813.92%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Liquidia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Liquidia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Liquidia has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Liquidia

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.