Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.21 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $56.07 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06335514 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $75,635,215.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

