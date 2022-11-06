Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.25. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $163.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 229,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $317,393.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,319,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,593.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 76.0% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 358,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.