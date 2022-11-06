Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $160.83 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $160.83 million and approximately $667,192.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.40 or 0.00020654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.40667325 USD and is up 11.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $839,311.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

