HI (HI) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, HI has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $130.78 million and $1.03 million worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,308.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007881 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00038640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00049944 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022613 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04633524 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $807,787.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

