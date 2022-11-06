HI Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, HI has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $130.60 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,238.97 or 1.00000147 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007898 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00022938 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04633524 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $807,787.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

