Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,440 ($16.65) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.19) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($21.97) to GBX 1,760 ($20.35) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

HIK opened at GBX 1,247 ($14.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($13.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,444 ($28.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 966.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,271.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,532.40.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.