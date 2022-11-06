Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.50

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Hive has a market cap of $222.82 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00595940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.90 or 0.31041944 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 446,130,577 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

