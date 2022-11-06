Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Hologic Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

