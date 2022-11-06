HomeStreet, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

HomeStreet has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

HomeStreet Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of HMST opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 240,973 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 836.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,291 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 133.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57,164 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 109.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

