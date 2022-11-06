Hop Protocol (HOP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $294,607.00

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $294,607.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

