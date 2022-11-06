Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 7th

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 7th.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMLSF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 1,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

