Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.50-$30.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.

Shares of NYSE HOV traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 56,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.30. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $133.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 215.92% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $767.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 49.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 41.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 247.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

