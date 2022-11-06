HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $355.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $426.00.

HubSpot stock opened at $265.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in HubSpot by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

