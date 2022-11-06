HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $385.00 at UBS Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $426.00.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $265.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.43 and its 200 day moving average is $319.19. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,206,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

