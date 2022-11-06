Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $637.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $637.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.71.

HUM stock opened at $552.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.55. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

