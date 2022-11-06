Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

NYSE:HY opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 165,140 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,733,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

