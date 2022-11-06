IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) & First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Head-To-Head Comparison

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IF Bancorp and First Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.30 million 2.09 $5.78 million $1.86 10.19 First Capital $39.01 million 2.12 $11.42 million $3.33 7.36

This table compares IF Bancorp and First Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IF Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. IF Bancorp pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of IF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 19.09% 7.17% 0.73% First Capital 28.15% 11.33% 0.96%

Summary

First Capital beats IF Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of seven full-service banking offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais, and Champaign, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

