Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $330.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $340.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on ILMN. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.56.
Illumina Trading Up 5.9 %
Illumina stock opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
