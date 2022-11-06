IMC Chicago LLC Acquires Shares of 13,255 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,548,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $853,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,053,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $30.59.

