IMC Chicago LLC Acquires Shares of 23,848 Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.09% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.9 %

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

