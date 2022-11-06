IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 5.47% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EET opened at $43.78 on Friday. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $94.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

