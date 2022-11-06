IMC Chicago LLC Purchases 2,335 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 5.25% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

