IMC Chicago LLC Sells 27,421 Shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,421 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.03% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CSD opened at $52.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

