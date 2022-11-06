IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the second quarter worth $1,817,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $1,498,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period.

REK stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. ProShares Short Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

ProShares Short Real Estate Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

