IMC Chicago LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

SPYG stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $73.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

