Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607,896 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $365,714,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 73.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,495,000 after buying an additional 995,775 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $44,195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after buying an additional 911,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

