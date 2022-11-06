ING Groep NV Buys 103,636 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,636 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $53,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,335 shares of company stock worth $13,141,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

CRM traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,265,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

