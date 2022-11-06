ING Groep NV Decreases Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,164,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Cedar Fair makes up 1.1% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ING Groep NV owned 3.79% of Cedar Fair worth $95,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 45.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FUN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE FUN traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $39.14. 355,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.54. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $509.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.50 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

