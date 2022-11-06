ING Groep NV Has $19.56 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 42,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $944,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 130,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,103,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,230. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

