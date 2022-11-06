ING Groep NV Has $22.35 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.92. 1,788,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.