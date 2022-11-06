ING Groep NV Purchases 189,894 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 539,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,894 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $41,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 450.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 49,077 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $7.18 on Friday, reaching $91.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,194,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,931. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

