ING Groep NV Sells 18,148 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,511,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,277. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

