ING Groep NV Sells 37,190 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,190 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 718,026 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Danaher by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Shares of DHR traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.97. 2,996,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,747. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.23 and a 200-day moving average of $264.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

