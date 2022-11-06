Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) PT Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. Inogen’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 86,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.