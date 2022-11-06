Insider Buying: HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Purchases $11,760.00 in Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) Director Scott M. Boggs purchased 500 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $11,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HomeStreet Stock Up 6.4 %

HomeStreet stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 33.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in HomeStreet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 554.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 183,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

