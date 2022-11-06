Insider Buying: HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Purchases $11,760.00 in Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) Director Scott M. Boggs purchased 500 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $11,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
HomeStreet Stock Up 6.4 %
HomeStreet stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 33.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in HomeStreet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 554.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 183,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.
