Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.65-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.68. Insight Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.65-$8.75 EPS.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.19. 254,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,328. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 45,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,182,586.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 45,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,182,586.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $18,684,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5,213.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

