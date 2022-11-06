Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.65-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. Insight Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.65-$8.75 EPS.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %

NSIT stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.19. 254,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.67. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 18,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,935.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,117,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,707,241.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 18,185 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.92 per share, with a total value of $1,707,935.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,117,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,707,241.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,644. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

