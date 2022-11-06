Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

