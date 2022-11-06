Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $84.65 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $124.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

