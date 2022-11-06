Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

QUAL stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.