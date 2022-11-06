Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.56.

TEL opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

