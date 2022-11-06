Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $146.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NTLA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NTLA opened at $50.94 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $143.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

