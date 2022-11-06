Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 million-$10.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC remained flat at $5.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,428. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $129.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. Analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.