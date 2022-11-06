Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) is Prospera Financial Services Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,157 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up about 1.1% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $20,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.18. 38,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,682. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

