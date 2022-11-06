iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 76,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIA traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.45. 43,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,626. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

