iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,889,381 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

