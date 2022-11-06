iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 689.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $80.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.23.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.