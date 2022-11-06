iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Position Raised by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 324,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,599 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 36,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,870,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,713. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

